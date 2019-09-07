- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring "good women gone bad." The group included Lita betraying Kane, Nikki Bella turning on Brie Bella at SummerSlam, and Bayley turning heel on last Monday's RAW.

- WWE wrote up a feature article looking at ten future Intercontinental Champions. The list included: Ali, Buddy Murphy, Oney Lorcan, Drew Gulak, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, Velveteen Dream, Andrade, Apollo Crews, and WALTER.

- Dana Brooke commented yesterday about her ongoing feuds with Sarah Logan, most of which their matches have taken place on WWE Main Event over the past few months. Brooke wrote, "WWE, I may be the Queen of Main Event, but how about Sarah Logan & I take this war to RAW!"

Logan would later echo those sentiments, "I want to destroy her on RAW. Main Event is not enough."