UFC president Dana White offered up some interest thoughts during a Q&A session on Twitter recently, including an update on when we might see former UFC champion Conor McGregor back in action.

Recently, McGregor eluded to December 14 and the planned UFC 245 event, but added his own twist by mentioning Dublin, Ireland in the tweet. White, though, confirmed the card is set for Las Vegas.

"I'm sure you saw his tweet," White said. "Conor wants to fight December 14 in Dublin, but we have a fight in Vegas. If he doesn't fight on that card, he'll fight early next year."

McGregor has not competed since a 2018 submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. In 2017, he stepped inside the boxing ring and faced former world champion Floyd Mayweather.

UFC 245 currently features Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie along with a rumored title fight between featherweight champion Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski.