UFC president Dana White has changed his stance regarding the fighting future of former champion BJ Penn. This comes about after seeing Penn get knocked out during an incident in Hawaii outside a bar recently. The hall of famer was scheduled to meet Nik Lentz later this year.

"He won't fight again," White said in an interview with ESPN. "That's it. It's a wrap."

White added that officials within the company have already told Penn the news. The 40-year-old has not won since a knockout of Matt Hughes in 2010, losing his last seven fights with an eighth being a draw.

Penn fought Frankie Edgar for the UFC lightweight title in 2010 a few months after losing the belt to Edgar in a stunning upset in Abu Dhabi. He defended the belt three times prior to the loss, including victories over Diego Sanchez and Kenny Florian.

In 2009, Penn challenged Georges St-Pierre in a champion vs. champion match for the welterweight belt at UFC 94. The fight was stopped after the fourth round in favor of a TKO victory for St-Pierre.

"I didn't love him continuing to fight anyway," White said. "Having the relationship that he and I have and he's getting me on the phone, begging for another fight; it's hard to turn him down. But after what I saw on that video, BJ needs to focus on his personal life and get himself together."