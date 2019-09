Dana White revealed in an interview with TMZ Sports that The Rock will be presenting the BMF title to the winner of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 244.

In the interview, White said, "Listen if The Rock wants to do it, The Rock gets what The Rock wants."

During the interview, Dana White also revealed that the new BMF title will cost $50,000 to make.

UFC 244 will be at Madison Square Garden on November 2.

The full interview from TMZ Sports can be watched in the video above.