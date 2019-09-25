- This week's WWE SmackDown saw "DaMandyz Donutz" creators Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville lose a tag team match to Asuka and Kairi Sane. Above is post-match video of Deville, who was celebrating her 26th birthday, talking to Kayla Braxton about the loss. Rose approached and gave Deville a birthday doughnut to try and cheer her up, but Deville wasn't interested. Braxton asked how Fire & Desire get back to being contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, currently held by Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

"How do we get back? We focus on the task at hand, which is fighting and winning, and we focus only on that," Deville said. "And we get back inside there, and we do it, and next time I talk to you we'll have the Women's Tag Team Titles around our waists."

- Season 8 of WWE Total Divas will be added to the on-demand section of the WWE Network this Friday at 10am ET. A season 8 marathon will then air from 12pm ET until 7:30pm ET later that day. The ninth season of Total Divas will premiere on E! at 10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2.

- This week's WWE 205 Live main event saw WWE NXT Superstar Danny Burch make his debut for the brand. Burch and Oney Lorcan teamed up to defeat Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak in tag team action. Below are a few shots from the match: