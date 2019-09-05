Former WWE Superstar Darren Young, now known as Fred Rosser, has stated his ambition to continue wrestling. Speaking to Wrestling Inc.'s Michael Wiseman during Starrcast III which took place this past weekend, Rosser said that despite pursuing acting roles he still has the ambition to continue to make a name for himself in the squared circle.

"I'm putting myself out there," Rosser said. "I want to work and I want to continue to wrestle I still have a lot left in the tank and a lot still to offer.

"I've been a wrestling fan since I came out of the womb and I'll wrestle until I can't anymore. I'll always say wrestling over acting. But if I can't wrestle anymore then I've got to get into Hollywood somehow.

During the interview, the former one-time WWE Tag Team Champion with Titus O'Neill, also revealed his two dream opponents while acknowledging that there are so many talented athletes out there at the moment.

"Sonny Kiss, I want to whip his ass," explained Rosser. "Another dream opponent would be Jon Moxley, I'd like to do a deathmatch against him. Get some color, it's not something I've done.

"I'm gonna beat the hell out of him if I could, I love him though."

The full audio from Rosser's interview was included as part of Wednesday's episode of our WINCLY podcast. You can listen to full interview via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post, or via the video player at the top.

