- Former WWE star Batista was on an episode of UpUpDownDown. In the video above, Tyler Breeze talks to Batista about playing Marcus Fenix in Gears 5.

- According to WWENetworkNews.com, a delayed Table For 3 episode will be airing after RAW. The episode features WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, Mandy Rose, and Carmella. The episode was supposed to air two weeks ago, but was pushed back because of other shows.

- NXT Champion Adam Cole shared on Twitter that he's building his own game cave. Cole tweeted, "Who has 2 thumbs and is building one sweet #GameCave...that's right. This guy. Being the greatest #NXTChampion certainly has its perks. #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA @GrandPOOBear."