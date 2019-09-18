The WWE RAW announce team is set to undergo a major change soon, according to @Wrestlevotes.

The current plan as of this week is for Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin to call the action on RAW each Monday night.

We've noted how WWE will be focused on brand exclusivity coming out of the WWE Draft in October, and that includes the announce teams. It was reported last week that the plan was for Michael Cole to move to SmackDown from RAW while Joseph moved to RAW from 205 Live. It was also reported that Corey Graves was set to join Cole on SmackDown Friday nights, and that Graves will no longer be pulling double duty on two shows.

RAW is currently called by Cole, Graves and Renee Young. There's no word yet on where Renee will end up, but she is expected to host the weekly WWE FS1 studio show on Tuesday nights, which will air live from Los Angeles. SmackDown is called by Graves, Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton, but there's no word yet on what will happen to Tom and Byron. Joseph and Maddin currently call the 205 Live show with Aiden English. Maddin (WWE NXT Superstar Brennan Williams) was just brought up to 205 Live last week, replacing Nigel McGuinness, who will be going exclusive to NXT on Wednesday nights with Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Again, current plans have Cole and Graves on the SmackDown announce team together with Joseph and Maddin on the RAW announce team. Stay tuned for more updates on the post-Draft announce team plans.