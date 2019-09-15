- The Bella Twins posted this video from their recent Belle Radici wine release party at The Covenant in Phoenix, Arizona. Brie Bella pointed out earlier that Nikki Bella kept talking to Ziggler, her ex-boyfriend, and then they had footage of Nikki's current and ex-boyfriend meeting as Ziggler met Artem Chigvintsev of Dancing With The Stars fame, her current partner. John Laurinaitis can also be seen in the video.

- Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are now using "Absolutely Glorious" as their tag team name. Roode took to Twitter today and hyped up tonight's match against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for their RAW Tag Team Titles.

"Tonight @HEELZiggler and myself prove to the @WWE universe that we are not only just great individually but together we are Absolutely #Glorious .....tonight we #Stealtheshow and we become your NEW #RawTagTeamChamps #ClashOfChampions, " Roode wrote. You can see his full tweet below:

- Speaking of Strowman, he took to Twitter today to hype up tonight's big Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Strowman is set to defend with Rollins against Roode and Ziggler, but he will also challenge Rollins for that WWE Universal Title.

Strowman wrote, "Charlotte NC I'm home and it's time to go to work. Walking into #ClashOfChampions with one title and walking out with two!!!! And I'm doing it for you #NorthCarolina so I need to hear you!!!!! #RiseOfTheMonster #MonsterChampion #StandUpNC"

Strowman is from Sherrills Ford, NC, which is in Catawba County and not too far from Charlotte, where tonight's Clash of Champions pay-per-view is being held at the Spectrum Center. You can see Strowman's full tweet below: