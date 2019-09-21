- The above video is the full match of then RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss at Hell in a Cell 2018. Rousey ended up retaining the title after she made Alexa Bliss tap out to the armbar.

- Fans will be able to meet Drake Maverick at a Walmart in Paramount, California on October 5. Maverick did ask fans to bring him intel about the 24/7 Champion R-Truth though. He tweeted, "Bring me intel to @Walmart Paramount, CA on Oct 5. I will have flyers to distribute to you all members of the @WWEUniverse - PLEASE HELP ME!"

- WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was at the WWE Live event in Calgary. WWE tweeted a video of him and wrote, "What would #WWECalgary be without a visit from @BretHart?!"