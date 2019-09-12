As noted earlier this week, Triple H spoke with Newsweek and said fans can expect to see the WWE 205 Live brand operate under the WWE NXT umbrella soon.

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak took to Twitter today and responded to those comments from the boss.

Gulak wrote, "be mislead. change is the rule, i am the law. i am limbo. @WWENXT weekly on @USA_Network starting Wednesday Sept. 18th at 8/7c! @FullSail, @WWE205Live, @TripleH:"

Gulak then included a screenshot of Triple H's interview. Before the question Gulak included, Triple H mentioned 205 Live operating under the NXT umbrella soon, along with NXT UK and the main NXT brand. He mentioned 205 Live helping to "breathe" some life into NXT soon, and was then asked if 205 Live will sit under that NXT umbrella.

"You'll start to see 205 begin to," Triple H responded. "I think it always existed as an island onto itself, a little bit, and it's become lost in this limbo. You'll begin to see it move more towards the NXT banner and the talent there. We have a lot of talent. For them to begin to compete either open against anyone or in the cruiserweight division, but have that title sit under the NXT brand is more meaningful. It creates more opportunities for more people. As for RAW and SmackDown, it's an open division for them. When you're on both shows, everybody is competing against everybody."

Triple H's comments came after many rumors and speculation on WWE possibly doing away with the brand of the cruiserweights. There's still no word yet on what will happen to the show when SmackDown moves to Fox Friday nights on October 4, or if it will continue to air on Tuesday nights, just taped. WWE is expected to make an announcement on 205 Live soon.

You can see Gulak's tweet below: