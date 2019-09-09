Drew McIntyre is currently dealing with an injury and is out of action, according to PWInsider.

McIntyre is not backstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City for tonight's RAW and was not backstage for last week's show.

The report noted that word going around the locker room is that McIntyre underwent a minor surgery to help fix a lingering injury that came up after the recent tour of Mexico. WWE has not held live events in Mexico since December, but McIntyre was there in late August for a promotional tour to promote the WWE Supershow scheduled for late November.

The idea was to get the surgery out of the way, that way McIntyre will be ready and healthy going into WWE TV in Octber and the build towards WrestleMania 36 season in 2020. McIntyre will return to action as soon as WWE doctors clear him, which could be as soon as next week's set of TV shows. McIntyre is said to be ready to return, but he's just waiting on the call from WWE and the approval from the doctors.

McIntyre had been rumored for a match against Cedric Alexander at WWE Clash of Champions at one point.

McIntyre wrestled on the August 26 RAW episode for a King of the Ring first round loss to Ricochet. Stay tuned for updates on his status.