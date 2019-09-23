- Sunday's WWE live event in Honolulu saw Roman Reigns return to the island for a win over Sami Zayn. WWE posted this video of The Big Dog talking about wrestling in Hawaii, where he filmed "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" with The Rock, and sending a special message for his fans there.

- It looks like Drew McIntyre has not been cleared to return to the ring. PWInsider reports that McIntyre is not currently backstage at the Chase Center for tonight's RAW from San Francisco. Even if he is cleared, it's possible that WWE keeps McIntyre off TV until the Draft in mid-October.

It was believed that McIntyre could be cleared to return for last week's post-Clash of Champions TV tapings, but the return never happened. As we've noted, McIntyre has been out of action after undergoing an operation to repair a lingering injury that came up after his recent promotional tour of Mexico. The idea was to get the surgery out of the way, so McIntyre will be ready for the fall TV push and the build to WrestleMania 36 season. Drew has been ready to return, just waiting on the call from WWE and approval from their doctors.

- WWE NXT Superstar Danny Burch is set to appear on this week's WWE 205 Live episode from San Francisco. As seen in the tweet below, Oney Lorcan revealed that he's calling on Burch to help him deal with Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak after what went down on last Tuesday's show.

"NESE NEEDED HIS BUDDY GULAK TO BEAT ME LAST WEEK SO I'M BRINGIN MY BUDDY TO 205 LIVE TOMORROW NIGHT ON THE WWE NETWORK TO HELP ME BEAT THEM UP AND HIS NAME IS DANNY BURCH PUT EM UP," Lorcan wrote.