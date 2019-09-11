Back in 2014, Conor McGregor scored a quick first round finish over Dustin Poirier on his way to claiming the UFC featherweight title. Now, with both fighters competing in the lightweight division, Poirier wants a rematch with McGregor.

"I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point," Poirier wrote on Twitter.

Poirier faced off against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship this past weekend, falling via third round submission at UFC 242. While McGregor immediately offered to face Nurmagomedov in a rematch of their own, it appears as if "The Diamond" believes he deserves that.

Prior to the loss to Nurmagomedov, Poirier had five of his last six bouts, with the other being a no-contest vs. Eddie Alvarez. He bested Alvarez in their rematch and also topped Anthony Pettis and current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

McGregor won three straight bouts after finishing Poirier, including the title in 2015 with a 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo. He has fought just once since 2016, losing to Nurmagomedov. He did take a boxing match vs. Floyd Mayweather in 2017, also falling.