AEW's Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter on Friday night and issued a lengthy message to the AEW roster as they prepare for Wednesday's big Dynamite premiere on TNT, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Rhodes encouraged the AEW talents to put on the best show possible, and provided them with a list of things to keep in mind. He ended the message by declaring that "The Revolution" is here.
Dustin is currently signed to a multi-year AEW contract that will see him work as an in-ring talent and as a member of the AEW Coaching Staff as a Promo Coach and Match Producer.
You can read Dustin's full message and see his full tweet below:
To my AEW family:
This is it guys, all the hard work has brought you to this point. We were all chosen for this team and it's time to do this. You have worked your asses off and it has shown 10 fold.
We are a team, and with a team there comes responsibilities.
We are fine tuned unit with one goal in mind..... PUT ON THE BEST DAMN PROGRAM THAT WE POSSIBLY CAN!!
Here are some things I am asking you to keep in mind. They all relate to me as well.
0. It is the team working together that will make us successful.
0. We all have a part to play, so play it well.
0. Pick each other up when one falls.
0. Always keep stepping and never look back. You can't change what is behind you, so focus on what the task at hand is.
0. Believe in this team from the production team, to the front office, to your teammates and most importantly..... believe in yourself.
0. Do not be afraid to always ask questions. If you don't ask, you won't know.
0. Have the best attitude to do what you love by entertaining our fans.
0. Be patient
0. Stay positive. This isn't a race, so just breathe and have some fun. Work your asses off to better your personal brand and our AEW families brand.
On a personal level, I can't wait to work with all of you. AEW has some of the most talented, passionate performers and production around, and I'm frickin excited. If there is anything any of you need from me, don't hesitate to ask. Change is here..... The Revolution is here..... Stay safe and let's do this.
"The Natural"
Dustin Rhodes
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 27, 2019