AEW's Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter on Friday night and issued a lengthy message to the AEW roster as they prepare for Wednesday's big Dynamite premiere on TNT, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Rhodes encouraged the AEW talents to put on the best show possible, and provided them with a list of things to keep in mind. He ended the message by declaring that "The Revolution" is here.

Dustin is currently signed to a multi-year AEW contract that will see him work as an in-ring talent and as a member of the AEW Coaching Staff as a Promo Coach and Match Producer.

You can read Dustin's full message and see his full tweet below: