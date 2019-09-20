Today's WWE live event in Manila, The Philippines saw EC3 briefly capture the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth.

The show ended with R-Truth as champion once again, to begin his 17th reign.

This was EC3's second reign with the title.

The title change for EC3 came after Chad Gable defeated him in a singles match. Truth quickly tossed EC3 back into the ring and regained the title by pinfall, according to correspondent Winston Milsap.

