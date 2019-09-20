Today's WWE live event in Manila, The Philippines saw EC3 briefly capture the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth.
The show ended with R-Truth as champion once again, to begin his 17th reign.
This was EC3's second reign with the title.
The title change for EC3 came after Chad Gable defeated him in a singles match. Truth quickly tossed EC3 back into the ring and regained the title by pinfall, according to correspondent Winston Milsap.
Below are a few shots from the match:
For a (very brief) moment ... @therealec3 made HISTORY in #WWEManila and became the #247Champion! pic.twitter.com/ieNgUPTxFT— WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2019
R-Truth regains the 24/7 from EC3 title with the assist from Gable, WHo IS UNREAl #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/Jfco9Kr9sS— KP | Was @ G1... (@archaicbro) September 20, 2019