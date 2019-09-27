- Above is a clip from the latest WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko challenging Masa Saito for the AWA Title in the main event of the SuperClash IV event in 1990.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE NXT Champion is in most danger of losing a title on Wednesday's episode. As of this writing, 50% voted for NXT Champion Adam Cole to Matt Riddle while 32% voted for NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler to Candice LeRae, and 18% voted for NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish to The Street Profits.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge revealed on his latest podcast with Christian that he is stepping away from the show due to family reasons. As seen below, he tweeted a link to the latest "E&C Pod of Awesomeness" and joked that he is retiring again.

"Now on [email protected] it's the final episode with E. That's right I'm retiring...again. Enjoy the velvety tones one last time hosers. [email protected] fly on sweet bird, fly on. #Cawcaw," he wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the show.

Now on ?@EandCPod? it's the final episode with E. That's right I'm retiring...again. Enjoy the velvety tones one last time hosers. ?@Christian4Peeps? fly on sweet bird, fly on. #Cawcaw https://t.co/9fHWZcKFdn — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) September 27, 2019

Dan Liggett contributed to this article.