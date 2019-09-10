WWE has announced that Elias will not be able to compete in tonight's King of the Ring quarterfinals match on SmackDown against Chad Gable, due to an undisclosed injury.

There's no word yet on if this is just a storyline injury for Elias, but we will keep you updated. The winner of tonight's Elias vs. Gable match at Madison Square Garden was set to face Baron Corbin in the KOTR finals at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday.

WWE should be announcing a replacement for Elias soon, or they could wait until SmackDown. Below is the announcement on Elias' status: