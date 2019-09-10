As noted, WWE announced today that Elias is injured and will not be able to compete in tonight's King of the Ring quarterfinals match against Chad Gable on SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.

In an update, Elias is reportedly suffering from a legitimate ankle injury, according to PWInsider. The decision to pull him from the ring was made just today.

There's still no word yet on who will replace Elias in tonight's KOTR match, but we will keep you updated. The winner of Gable vs. Elias was to face Baron Corbin in the KOTR finals at Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.