- WWE continues to celebrate 40 years of the Intercontinental Title this week on their digital and social platforms. Above is a new 35-minute Intercontinental Title Roundtable with Christian, Randy Orton and The Miz, hosted by Cathy Kelley. Current Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is set to defend his title against Miz at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15.

- Sin Cara turns 42 years old today. As noted, the WWE SmackDown Superstar revealed on Twitter this week that he will be returning to action on Sunday, September 29 at the WWE live event in El Paso, Texas. He underwent knee surgery back in August 2018 and was cleared to compete in March of this year, returning to the ring for the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in June. He's been away since then.

- It looks like Erick Rowan may be getting new ring gear soon. Kim Dylla of Kylla Custom Wear took to Instagram while backstage at Tuesday's SmackDown and noted that she had been working on new gear for Rowan. Dylla has worked on gear for other wrestlers for a while now. Rowan went viral this year for some of the metal band t-shirts that he's been wearing, but it looks like he could be going back to a custom, unique look.

Rowan officially broke away from Daniel Bryan on this week's SmackDown by destroying both Bryan and Roman Reigns, also admitting to being behind the recent attacks on Reigns. Rowan vs. Reigns has been announced for WWE Clash of Champions on September 15.

You can see Dylla's full Instagram post with Rowan below. She may have teased a Viking look for Rowan as she wrote, "#TodaysOffice : #WWE @wwe #SmackdownLive Just finished fitting my good friend @erickredbeard #Rowan in some cool new #Kyllacustomrockwear gear - WWE #MetalShirt club #TodaysShirt selections repping @enslavedofficial and @solstafir_official #JustVikingThings"