- WWE posted this unseen footage from the jib camera that Erick Rowan used to take out Roman Reigns on this week's SmackDown episode. Rowan vs. Reigns in a No DQ match is scheduled for Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

- Cathy Kelley will host a live WWE Clash of Champions preview on Sunday at 2pm ET on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Her guests will be Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Below is the announcement:

- Reality TV star Jenni "JWoww" Farley of MTV Jersey Shore fame attended Monday's RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City. She took to Instagram and commented on how The Garden's sensory room and bag from Kulture City helped make the experience easier for her son, who has been diagnosed with autism. Kulture City partnered with AEW earlier this year.

"Little emotional writing this. Decided last minute to take the kids to @WWE #raw. Wasn't sure how @greysonmathews might do but he's become such a fan over the past few months I decided to give it a shot... I have zero regrets. The kids had an unforgettable night. Knowing MSG had a sensory room from @kulturecity and I had my Kulture city sensory bag with noise canceling headphones, I was able to be super prepared. This night will go down as one of my all time favorites," Farley wrote. You can see her full IG post below: