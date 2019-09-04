- This week's WWE SmackDown closing segment saw Erick Rowan destroy Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Rowan also cut promos on Reigns and Bryan, doing more mic work in this one segment than he has during his entire WWE run. Rowan took out Reigns with an Iron Claw and then put Bryan through the announce table with an Iron Claw before standing tall to close the show. He also admitted to being behind the mystery attacks on Reigns. Above is video from the segment.

Rowan is set to face Reigns in a singles match at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods turns 33 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Wesley Blake turns 32, AEW star Awesome Kong turns 42 and TNA co-founder Jerry Jarrett turns 77.

- Producer, actor and singer Lin-Manuel Miranda, of Hamilton fame, praised Cesaro on Twitter after revealing that he was in attendance for Saturday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event, which saw Cesaro defeat Ilja Dragunov in singles action.

"Cesaro is my new religion. Dude spun his opponent for like a minute straight," Miranda wrote after a fan asked him what he thought about The Swiss Superman.

Cesaro responded to the praise and wrote, "This is surreal and so cool! What can I say except you're welcome (and yes I have the [emoji for German, French, Italian flags] versions in my playlist too) Thank you @Lin_Manuel"

You can see their full tweets below with a few more comments from Miranda:

Ohmy f--king god! You went to NXT UK TAKEOVER, What do you think about Cesaro? — ???? ?? (@usnavialexander) September 3, 2019

Cesaro is my new religion. Dude spun his opponent for like a minute straight. https://t.co/zfHWTFNv95 pic.twitter.com/uPeaDW7Mex — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 3, 2019