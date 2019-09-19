Tonight Braun Strowman was on MLB on FOX during the Cubs vs Cardinals game to talk to Joe Davis and John Smoltz about SmackDown moving to FOX. He also talked about his father during the interview.

ESPN and former MSNBC commentator Keith Olbermann tweeted a photo of Braun at the event and wrote, "You guys are kidding, right?"

Braun Strowman responded to his comment hours later. He replied, "Yea I know right it's unreal how good I looked on the show today!!!!!!"

SmackDown will premiere on FOX on Friday, October 4.

You guys are kidding, right? pic.twitter.com/RfdsQbjk3o — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 19, 2019