The Usos will be returning to WWE television on Friday's episode of SmackDown, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

The tag team are currently members of the RAW roster. They have not appeared on television since the July 29th episode of RAW, where The OC defeated the brothers and then-RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival for the titles. Days before the match, Jimmy Uso was arrested for DUI in Pensacola, Florida on July 25th.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown debuts this Friday night on FOX. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the show, as well as the Wrestling Inc. Podcast immediately following the event.