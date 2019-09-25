Ring of Honor star Flip Gordon talked to Sports Illustrated, about working with Marty Scurll, who he would like to wrestle in the Tokyo Dome, and other goals in Ring of Honor.

While speaking about working with Marty Scurll, Flip Gordon revealed that he's a Villain Enterprises member again. The news was revealed on the latest VETV episode, which can be watched above.

"This is a chance to work with Marty, who is someone I'm really close with and someone I call a friend, and that's been really special," said Flip Gordon. "It's also showed me the opposite side in being a villain, which has been great. And an opportunity with the Television title would give me a chance to elevate that belt even higher. And for those who think I was 'fired' by Marty, I have some breaking news: I was rehired, but you need to go watch it on VETV to see more."

During the interview Flip Gordon also revealed who he would like to wrestle at the Tokyo Dome.

"My goal is to wrestle Jay Lethal at the Tokyo Dome," revealed Flip Gordon. "I've only wrestled him when he was the champ, but I would love for us to wrestle with him gunning for me after I win the Television title."

His other goal besides being the TV Champion or wrestle Jay Lethal at the Tokyo Dome, is to be the ROH World Champion.

"I see myself being Ring of Honor World Champion someday," said Gordon. "That's something I have to accomplish. Once I set a goal, I go for it until I accomplish it."

The match Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams, vs. ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor will be this Friday, September 27 at Death Before Honor. The whole interview from Sports Illustrated can read here.