Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys has been hospitalized due to what was described as a "debilitating infection" in his knee, which is requiring a total knee replacement.

Brian's friend Fred Jung has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help The Nasty Boy with his situation. The campaign has raised $1,575 of a $10,000 goal since being launched 19 hours ago, thanks to 20 donors.

Below is the full campaign description from GoFundMe, along with a photo that was attached: