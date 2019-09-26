- As seen in the video above, Sandra Endo of Good Day LA on FOX11 in Los Angeles took a tour of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier today. The video features Triple H showing her around, plus Coach Steve Corino and others working out in the ring.

- Tickets for all remaining 2019 WWE NXT TV episodes from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL are now on sale at this link. The only shows that are not sold out are the December 11 and December 18 events. There are less than 70 seats left for December 11 and less than 40 seats left for December 18, as of this writing. There's no word yet on when the 2020 tickets will be put on sale, but we will keep you updated.

- WWE posted the following graphics and WWE Now episode with Ryan Pappolla to look at the new announce teams for WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown. As noted, the new RAW announce team will feature Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, while the SmackDown team will include Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young. Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will stay on the NXT announce team.