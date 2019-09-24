There's been a lot of rumors about FOX representatives wanting certain WWE Superstars on SmackDown for the big move to their network next month, from Ronda Rousey to Brock Lesnar. Now word is that network officials want "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt on the blue brand.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that FOX wants Wyatt and his alter ego on SmackDown. However, this likely won't be happening as RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman is said to be a "gigantic fan" of Wyatt.

Wyatt is expected to stay on RAW, but that wasn't confirmed. It will be interesting to see which top Superstars are sent to SmackDown in the WWE Draft next month, and if RAW will remain "The A Show" with the better roster.