- Above is a look at Seth Rollins' biggest career achievements, including becoming the first NXT Champion and his latest run as WWE Universal Champion.

- WWE filed for four trademarks within the last week (H/T PWInsider). Two are related to Bray Wyatt with WWE looking to trademark "Yowie-Wowie" and "Firefly Funhouse." The third is "Legit Boss" for Sasha Banks, and finally, "Monster Among Men" for Braun Strowman.

- During today's Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins NFL game, FOX began running in-game SmackDown promos. The photo featured WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Roman Reigns, and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. As noted, SmackDown will be moving to FOX on Friday, October 4.