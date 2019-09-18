FOX has announced two special preview shows to celebrate the arrival of WWE on FOX, and to build to the SmackDown premiere on Friday, October 4.

FOX will air a SmackDown's Greatest Hits special on Friday, September 27 from 8pm-9pm ET. The special will be hosted by Charlotte Flair and The Miz. FOX will then air WrestleMania's Legendary Moments on Sunday, September 29. The one-hour show will air at different times around NFL coverage in local markets. That special will be narrated by John Cena.

FOX will also air a thirty-minute Blue Carpet special on Friday, October 4 at 7:30pm ET, which will be the the lead-in to the premiere at 8pm ET. The special will feature Superstars and celebrities arriving to the Staples Center for the big SmackDown 20th Anniversary show that night.

It was also confirmed that SmackDown will air on the FOX Sports App. FOX Sports is also launching new social media accounts - @WWEonFOX on Twitter, @WWEonFOX on Instagram, and WWE on FOX on Facebook.

Below is the full announcement issued by FOX today: