Josh Barnett vs. Chris Dickinson

Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Ikuhisa Minowa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Allysin Kay vs. Nicole Savoy

Zachary Wentz vs. Anthony Henry

Anthony Carelli vs. Simon Grimm

JR Kratos vs. Erik Hammer

Sumie Sakai vs. Lindsay Snow

Matt Makowski vs. Rory Gulak

The Pre-show Recap

You can view the entire past results from the first Bloodsport event by clicking here.

The pre-show begins by showing a video recap of the first Bloodsport event with Andy Williams versus Chris Dickinson. Dickinson defeated Williams via submission after putting him in a sleeper hold.