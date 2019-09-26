WWE has announced Heavy Machinery vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for Monday's RAW season premiere episode.

This will be the first title defense for Roode and Ziggler, who captured the titles from Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions earlier this month.

Below is the updated announced line-up for next Monday's RAW season premiere episode from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, which will also be the Hell In a Cell go-home show:

* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear

* The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defends against Rey Mysterio

* Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defends against Cedric Alexander

* RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defend against Heavy Machinery

Stay tuned for more updates on the RAW season premiere.