Perhaps Hornswoggle's most infamous WWE storyline was when he was revealed to be Mr. McMahon's illegitimate son. That role was rumored to go to Ken Kennedy but it ended up being Swoggle and he discussed it when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"It was one of the best days of my life and I didn't realize how big it was gonna be. Throughout my career I never knew how big things would be, and that was one of them," Swoggle said before adding that Vince McMahon was always nice to him unlike many others.

"Like any boss, if you do what he asks and you bust your ass, you're going to have a great relationship with him for the most part."

Swoggle added that it blew his mind that Vince had an issue with the word "midget." He felt proud that Vince would stand up for him early when people called him a midget and he believes it could be because of the word's ties to the carnival days of pro wrestling and Vince doesn't want WWE associated with that.

There was one angle where Swoggle had to bite Mr. McMahon's bare ass in the ring but Swoggle revealed it wasn't as much a bite as just a rub.

"I don't know if you know this, but I don't really bite a person in the ass. It's just cheek to cheek," said Swoggle.

McMahon is known as a jokester and Swoggle was asked if he was worried that McMahon might fart just to mess with him.

"He's known as a jokester and I thought about it and if he would mess with me and pass gas on me. But at this point, who cares? It's national TV, I don't care. I get to bite Vince in the ass; this is gonna be awesome," said Swoggle.

That storyline eventually evolved to Swoggle being Fit Finlay's son instead of McMahon's and Swoggle talked about why he hit it off so well with Finlay.

"I don't know because my first day sucked so much," admitted Swoggle. "My first day was so bad with the interview process and I got struck down with every shot it seemed. But I think he knew how much I love wrestling and he hopefully respected my love of wrestling."

Getting back to Ken Kennedy/Anderson, Swoggle met him very early in his career and he talked about what he meant to his pro wrestling career.

"To this day we still chat here and there. I'm actually going to work for his Academy of Professional Wrestling next month," stated Swoggle. "It will be good to catch up in person. But he was my trainer for the local independent company and he got me into wrestling independently, and later he would get me into WWE professionally. I literally have 90 percent of my career to thank to him."

While Swoggle thinks highly of Ken, many in WWE did not and Swoggle believes that is related to him saying something to the press during the Benoit tragedy and he always heard that WWE didn't like that. Ken also just never seemed to catch a break in WWE.

"It just seemed like he always had bad luck in his career at WWE, whether it was injuries or the interview stuff. It seemed like he could never hit that single and get on," said Swoggle.

Swoggle's autobiography "Life Is Short And So Am I" is now available for purchase. His full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. In it Swoggle discusses his new autobiography "Life Is Short And So Am I", opening up about the personal issues in his life, his pro wrestling future, his friendship with Ken Anderson, biting Vince McMahon's bare ass, his strained relationship with CM Punk, AEW vs NXT, his Cruiserweight Championship run, meeting Ultimate Warrior hours before he passed and more.

