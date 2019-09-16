- As noted, Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view saw Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Above is video of the post-show championship photo shoot with Roode and Ziggler, and below is video of their backstage interview with Sarah Schreiber. They proclaim that their title win proves they are two of the best athletes in WWE, and that the big moment was a long time coming.

- WWE took extra steps to make sure Luke Harper's surprise return at WWE Clash of Champions stayed a secret, according to PWInsider. Harper's name was not listed on the format sheet and he was kept hidden backstage until just before the Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan No DQ match. No one saw Harper backstage until it was time for him to come out and help Rowan win the match.

- Humberto Carrillo says he's not finished with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak after the Triple Threat on the Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show, which saw Gulak retain over Carrillo and Lince Dorado.

"This isn't over yet!! I'm not happy with the result of the match!! you didn't beat me! I will have my revenge... #WWEClash #crusierweightchampion #wwe #humbertocarrillo #mexico #15DeSeptiembre," Carrillo wrote after the show. You can see his full tweet below: