WWE SmackDown will continue to air live for the Eastern and Central time zones when it moves to FOX Friday nights on October 4, beginning at 8pm ET and 7pm CT, and will continue to air on a tape-delay for the West Coast, beginning at 8pm PT. The Wrap adds that FOX officials believe that this is a "cleaner way" to air the show.

The change in how the show airs will come for the Mountain time zone. SmackDown will begin airing at 7pm MT on October 4, which is 6pm PT or 8pm CT and 9pm ET. In other words, fans in the Mountain time zone will soon have access to SmackDown two full hours before the West Coast does, and just a one-hour tape-delay overall.

Previously, Mountain time viewers received a different feed depending on their cable provider. Some fans would see the show at 6pm MT, local time, and others would see the show at 9pm MT, local time, unless they were a DirecTV subscriber as DirecTV picked up USA Network's East Coast feed for the whole country. Any West Coast fan watching via DirecTV received the show at 5pm PT. That is about to change as DirecTV customers will no longer be able to watch SmackDown live. SmackDown on Fox will begin at 8pm PT for the West Coast, even for satellite TV subscribers.

For cord-cutting fans, FOX will offer live streaming of SmackDown via FoxSports.com and the FOX Sports App. The website and the app will air SmackDown live across the country, at 8pm ET, 7pm CT, 6pm MT, and 5pm PT. Episodes will also be available on-demand for 30 days on the FOX Sports App.

SmackDown will premiere on FOX live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, October 4. This show will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special. Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has been announced as the main event.