WWE Hall of Famer "The Fink" Howard Finkel is backstage for tonight's RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As seen below, Curt Hawkins revealed an Instagram photo of The Fink backstage in a wheelchair at MSG with Dolph Ziggler, Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Heath Slater and Cesaro. Ryder also posted a backstage photo with Fink and Producer Tyson Kidd.

Fink began working for WWE in 1975 and is their longest-tenured employee. His role has been limited in recent years due to his health, but he's worked some backstage at times. Fink was backstage for some events during WrestleMania 35 Week earlier this year in the New York area, but he rarely attends events these days and this looks to be his first event since then.

Below are the photos from Ryder and Hawkins: