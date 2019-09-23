WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are returning to WWE RAW next week.
The Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona announced this evening that The Hulkster and The Nature Boy will return to WWE TV on next week's RAW, as seen in the tweet below. They will be guests on MizTV with The Miz.
Next week's RAW episode will be the season premiere and the Hell In a Cell go-home edition. The show will also feature WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defending his title against the winner of tonight's Fatal 5 Way between Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and RAW Tag Team Champion Robert Roode.
BREAKING NEWS: Two of the biggest names in the history of @WWE will be in Phoenix next Monday, when the Immortal @HulkHogan and the Nature Boy @RicFlairNatrBoy are special guests on #MizTV!— Talking Stick Resort Arena (@TSRarena) September 23, 2019
