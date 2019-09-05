Earlier Impact Wrestling announced that Pro Wrestling Noah star Naomichi Marufuji will be at Bound for Glory.

At Pro Wrestling Noah, Marufuji has held many titles like the GHC Heavyweight Championship, GHC Tag Team Championship, GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship, and the GHC Openweight Hardcore Championship.

Naomichi Marufuji has also wrestled in NJPW, Ring of Honor, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and DDT Pro-Wrestling.

Bound for Glory is on October 20 and will be held at the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois. The PPV will be available on FITE too.