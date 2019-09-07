Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader MrEddyG for sending in these results from Friday's NXT television tapings in Las Vegas. The tapings featured former UFC Superstar Stephan Bonnar making his Impact debut, while ECW icon Sabu returned. There was also a big angle featuring Callihan attacking Brian Cage's wife, Melissa Santos:

Impact:

* Damien Drake vs Damos. Damien was from Las Vegas but was the heel and spit into the crowd at one point in the match. Damos dominated most of the match and won with a nice running power slam.

Xplosion:

* TJP (w/ Fallah Bahh) defeated Tyler Durvack.

* Taya Valkyrie (w/ Johnny Bravo) defeated Lacey Lion.

Impact:

* Gamma Sigh is out and introduces The Desis (Mahabali Shera, Rohit Raju, Gurshinder Singh) who are facing all of The Rascalz (Trey, Dez & Miguel). Late in the match, Shera caught Miguel as he was attempting a crossbody. Trey & Dez tried to help but Shera knocked them away, hit a front slam and Gurshinder, who was still the legal man, got the pin.

* Sami Callahan & OVE are down. Sami is going to issue a statement to apologize for the tragic accident last week. Jake, Dave, Madman Fulton and security are out for Sami's protection. He reads off a script apologizing until Cage has had enough and& runs through all of them before getting to Sami. Scott D'Amore and other officials finally stop Brian and he's arrested in handcuffs and taken away.

* Tenille Dashwood defeated Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan in a three way Knockouts pack after kitting a running kick on Madison. Kiera and Madison worked most of the match together.

* Ace Austin is out next wearing a black t-shirt with white letters saying "Ace Austin 3:69 in the front" and "I Just Banged Your Wife" on the back. He is facing Eddie Edwards. Two girls are in the front wearing one of Ace's shirts (one's wearing a purple shirt, the other's wearing the black one) and they taunt Eddie, and Ace kisses the one in the purple shirt. Reno Scum come down to watch outside. Eddie eventually gets distracted by Reno Scum, Ace capitalizes for the win. Reno Scum beat up Eddie after the match until they left with Austin.

* Moose (w/ former UFC fighter Frank Trigg) vs. Stephan Bonnar. Trigg joined Josh Mathews and Don Callis on commentary. Moose gets himself disqualified as Stephan was on the top rope, and Moose shoved the referee into the ropes and Bonnar got crotched. Moose gets a chair and attacked Stephan until Ken Shamrock made the save and put Moose in an Ankle Lock.

* Jordynne Grace defeated Katie Forbes with The Grace Driver. Good hard hitting match.

* Jake Crist defeated Chris Bey with a Top Rope Cutter.

* "Unbreakable" Micheal Elgin defeated Fallah Bahh (w/ TJP). Solid match with Elgin winning with The Elgin Bomb. TJP went to check on Bahh afterwards, but Elgin attacked him.

* Gama Singh returns and says the Desis are taking over Impact Wrestling like the Mexicans are taking over Las Vegas. He then introduces Rohit Raju, who's facing Sabu (w/ Super Genie). Sabu brings a chair in the ring and uses it to jump on into a leaping Poetry-In-Motion. Genie then comes in and also does a poetry-in-motion. Sabu eventually sets up a table between the ring stairs and the guardrail and hits a top rope leg drop through the table. The referee counts both men out to the crowd's displeasure.

* Battle Royal: Eddie Edwards, Reno Scum, The Deeners, Raj Singh, Mahabali Shera, Kiera Hogan Johnny Swinger, Havok, Jordynne Grace and Rosemary are the participants. Swinger is eliminated first as all the women gang up on me him. Grace is out, then Cousin Jake, Kiera, Havok eliminates Cody and Raj, then she gets eliminated by Rosemary, but Havok pulled her out. The final four are Shera, Eddie and Reno Scum. Luster accidentally eliminated Hawthorne and Eddie eliminated Luster, so it's down to Eddie and Shera. Reno Scum distract Eddie and he's eliminated. Mahabali Shera is the winner.

* Tag team match: Jake Crist & Madman Fulton (w/ Dave Crist) vs "El Heffe" Daga & Tessa Blanchard. Tessa pinned Jake with The Magnum. Fulton and The Crists attacked Daga and Tessa, prompting Brian Cage to come out. Cage is attacked by Sami Callihan with a chair, but he no sells that. Fulton, Dave and Jake recover and hold onto Cage's legs and they handcuff Brian's arms to one of the ropes as Sami gets a baseball bat. Melissa comes down to get in front of Cage and begs Sami to stop. They tease leaving but Sami hits Melissa in the back and spikes her with a piledriver. Referees and officials finally release Brian, and he carried Melissa to the back.

* Main event triple threat match: Rich Swann (w/ Willie Mack) defeated Josh Alexander (w/ Ethan Page) and Rhino (w/ Rob Van Dam) after hitting a 450 splash on Alexander.