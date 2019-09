Impact Wrestling and World Class Revolution came together tonight for Victory Road. During the main event, Michael Elgin defeated TJP.

Below are the full results:

* Champion Prince Mahali defeated Tego

* Flex Zerba defeated Damon Windsor

* The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defeated Rich Swann & Fuego Del Sol

* Kiera Hogan defeated Desiderata

* Sami Callihan defeated Hawk

* MVP defeated Chavo Guerrero (c) (World Class Revolution Championship Match)

* Moose defeated Stephan Bonnar

* Taya Valkyrie (c) defeated Rosemary (Impact Knockouts Championship Match)

* Eddie Edwards defeated Rohit Raju

* Brian Cage & Eddie Edwards defeated Mahabali Shera & Rohit Raju

* Michael Elgin defeated TJP

Victory Road took place at the Stride Bank Center in Enid, Oklahoma.