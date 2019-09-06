Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader MrEddyG for sending these results from last night's Impact Wrestling tapings at the Sam's Town Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former WCW wrestler Johnny Swinger returned to the company at the show, while it was made official that Ken Shamrock will face Moose at Bound For Glory. There was a big main event angle with Brian Cage and Melissa Santos having a wedding ceremony, which was interrupted by Sami Callihan, which resulted in Callihan accidentally nailing Santos with a champagne bottle.

Below are full results:

Impact:

* Bob Evans & Tim Taylor (The Tough Guys) vs Mike Davecio & Yellow Dog (yes he's actually playing a dog with a yellow mask, boots, and tights). This

Xplosion:

* Rich Swann defeated Kyle Hall, who was portraying a Natvie American character.

Impact:

* Jessicka Havok (w/ Father James Mitchell) faced Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie (w/Jon E. Bravo) . Just as the match was about to begin, Tenille Dashwood joined the commentary team. The match ended with Bravo getting involved by grabbing Jessicka, leading to a DQ. Taya got a chair and attacked Havok, but Tenille came in to chase her off.

* Johnny Swinger defeated Owen Traverse.

* Gama Singh is out next. He asks why the crowd always boos when he comes out. He says he's better than the fans, and that he comes from a better country. He introduces Mahabali Shera, who's accompanied by Raj Singh & Rohit Raju. Cody & Cousin Jake then arrive and it'll be Jake vs Shera. Shera wins w/a Sky High followed up with a front slam. Cody tries to save his cousin after the match, but was pretty easily beaten down by the Desis.

* Ken Shamrock arrives to the ring to a big ovation. Ken says he has a lot of great memories here, especially become the first ever champion. Ken says he has a problem with Moose, who's accomplished nothing here. The crowd chants "Where's Moose?" Shamrock says he looked all over the back, in the parking lot, but can't find him anywhere. He says he's not leaving until Moose comes out here, so he can put him in the grave. Moose is shown at Ken's gym "Syndicate Martial Arts" bullying some of the staff. He gets in the Octagon where two guys are training and knocks them both out. Shamrock is furious and leaves. Shamrock will face Moose at Bound for Glory in Chicago.

* Madison Rayne vs. Tenille Dashwood is next. A woman in the crowd yelled to Madison, "Not my locker room leader!" Rayne responded with "Shut up old lady" to a lot of heat. Tenille the win with a running enzuigiri.

* Eddie Edwards (w/ Kenny) vs. Reno Scum. This is supposed to be a tag team match and Kenny apparently is Eddie's partner as Eddie tied him/it up in the corner with the tag rope. Eddie eventually "tags" Kenny in, who goes to work on Luster & Hawthorne with the kendo stick. Edwards and Kenny get the win after Edwards hit Hawthorne with Kenny.

* "Unbreakable" Micheal Elgin vs TJ Perkins, who is accompanied by Fallah Bahh. Elgin puts away TJP with the Elgin Bomb. Very good match.

* X Division Champion Jake Crist is out next and joins Josh Mathews and Don Callis on commentary for "El Heffe" Daga vs. Chris Bey. Daga wins. Jake gets in Daga's face after and holds the title, leading to Dave sneak attacking Daga. Tessa Blanchard comes to help out Daga, and the Crists retreat.

Xplosion:

* For the next match special announcers Scott D'Amore and Johnny Swinger are out for commentary. The Rascalz (Trey & Dez) defeated Rohit Raju & Raj Singh (w/ Gama Singh).

Back to Impact:

The lights go down, and LAX's music plays and 2 men dressed like Santana & Ortiz appear. They have bandanas covering their faces, and they're revealed to be The North. They mock LAX until Konnan comes down. He says LAX may not be here, but he still has a lot of friends who want to beat Page & Alexander. Rob Van Dam & Rhyno come down and a non-title match is on.

* Rob Van Dam & Rhyno defeated The North with a gore followed up with a Five Star Frog Splash.

The final segment is Brian Cage and Melissa Santos' wedding celebration. Most of the locker room comes down as guests around the ring. As Brian and Melissa are having their first dance in the ring, Sami Callihan is down to interrupt the festivities. He says he and OVE weren't invited to the wedding, and when they tried to get in, security wouldn't let them. Sami says he had a bottle of champagne for them, but since he wasn't allowed in, he drank it all (he has the empty bottle with him). Cage is upset and wants Sami to leave. Sami pretends he's leaving but he swung the bottle at Brian, but hit Melissa in the side of the head! Sami looks shocked and backs away saying that he was aiming for Cage. Officials come to look after Melissa, and Brian carries her to the back. Fortunately, she wasn't cut. This ended the show, and it was very well done.