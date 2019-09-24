- New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Shota Umino will be heading for excursion in Great Britain, while Ren Narita will be going to Los Angeles to train in the LA Dojo. He will be learning under Katsuyori Shibata. As a result of being in the United States, Narita will be a part of the upcoming Fighting Spirit Unleashed tour.

- Another member of the Monday Night Wars is heading to All Elite Wrestling. Kevin Sullivan (not the former wrestler) will be leaving Impact Wrestling as the company's Vice President of Production, along with Jim Morris. POSTWrestling.com's John Pollock first reported that Sullivan would be leaving Impact, and PWInsider confirmed AEW was the next stop for the former member of the Dungeon of Doom.

Sullivan has been a member of the Impact team for a long time, having an initial run from 2005-2013 as a creative director, executive producer, and VP of production. He has also worked with WWE and Fox Sports through his KSTV production company. Sullivan has reportedly been working with AEW while with Impact, producing opens for Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen. A number of production members will be joining him for AEW. It is unknown at the moment when he will officially be leaving Impact.

- MLW will be returning to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for their FIGHTLAND event. Taking place on February 1, tickets go on sale Monday, September 30 at 10 a.m. ET. No matches have been announced yet.