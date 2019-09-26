Above is Matt Camp with the latest WWE NXT Injury Report for this week.

The following injuries were reported coming out of this week's show, believed to all be part of the storylines:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole suffered a fracture of the right arm during his run-in with #1 contender Matt Riddle on last night's show. It was noted that he was sent to the emergency room after the attack. Cole is scheduled to defend the title against Riddle on next week's show

* Raul Mendoza suffered a fractured rib during his loss to Cameron Grimes. He was sent in for x-rays and further evaluation is needed. His status is questionable

* Dominik Dijakovic suffered a cervical train in his loss to Keith Lee. He was told to rest and his status is day-to-day

* Kushida suffered a left wrist injury during the six-man main event win with Breezango over Imperium. He was sent for x-rays and further evaluation is needed

Stay tuned for updates on these NXT injury reports.