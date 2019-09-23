- Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Sasha Banks and Natalya recently spent time with social media influencers from Mattel at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, to see if they have what it takes to become a WWE Superstar one day. The PC posted this video from the day.

- WWE stock was down 2.72% today, closing at $71.61 per share. Today's high was $73.97 and the low was $70.66.

- Former WWE Champion JBL was visiting WWE HQ in Stamford, CT earlier today. There's no word yet on what JBL was doing there, but he joked on Twitter about looking for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

He wrote, "I don't think I have but a few clotheslines left. But I'm saving one for my pal @RonKillings -at WWE HQ today looking for 24/7 title."

You can see JBL's full tweet below: