As noted, tonight's WWE RAW season premiere episode from Phoenix will see the debut of the new red brand announce team - Dio Maddin, Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. We have a new backstage report on the RAW announce team and you can read that by clicking here.

Above is new video of Sarah Schreiber talking with The King, Vic and Dio backstage at the Talking Stick Resorts Arena ahead of tonight's big show.

"I have no idea what's going on," Maddin joked. "If you would've told me a month ago that I was going to be on Monday Night RAW, calling the show with Vic Joseph, my good personal friend, and Jerry 'The Friggin' King' Lawler, are you kidding me? I would've called you a liar, but here we are, we're right here, we're doing it."

Joseph added, "For me, Monday Night RAW was like my childhood. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, Jerry 'The King' Lawler. I mean, the show was everything that defined my childhood. So, in reality, King you defined my childhood. ... And now you're going to have two guys that are gonna talk about Cleveland Browns victories on Cleveland Brown victory Mondays, and moving forward here... nothing I can say here though, can do it justice from what it just means to me."

Lawler talked about being a veteran at the announce table and may have mixed up his timeline a bit. He promised they will have fun.

"I'm having a bit of déjà vu because I remember... this goes all the way back to when both of you guys were just children. It was the Monday Night Wars and I was getting ready to wrestle a match against Bret 'The Hitman' Hart," Lawler recalled. "And at that time, the commentators were Vince McMahon and the 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, and without anybody knowing it, nobody knew it was going to happen... we were one hour before we were going on with RAW, and somebody said, 'Hey Vince, you might want to look at the TV.' He turns the TV on, WCW, and there is, 'Oooh yeah!' There's the Macho Man. He jumped ship without telling anybody and I swear, Vince just turned around and he saw me standing there. He said, 'Hey King, you mind doing RAW with me tonight and by next week I'll have somebody to do it permanently?' And 25 years later I was still doing it. So, this is now being thrown back into the mix."

Lawler talked about barely knowing Joseph and just now meeting Maddin, but once again said they will have fun together. Lawler said Joseph and Maddin will do the "heavy lifting" while he stays in his lane, enjoys the ride and "provides moral support."

Lawler added, "It goes back to one thing Vince McMahon always told me - it's live TV, guys, so nothing can go wrong. Right? Remember that. Nothing can go wrong tonight."

Maddin, Joseph and Lawler also welcomed Schreiber to the RAW roster as an official member of the red brand team. She said, "I am very flattered and I am very excited to be on the red team with you guys on Monday Night RAW."

They also talked about expecting the unexpected from their new team on RAW, and how this is the culmination of a life-long dream coming true on RAW tonight.