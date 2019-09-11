- As noted, today's WWE NXT UK episode will feature Tegan Nox make her debut for the brand, against Shax. Above is pre-show video of Nox talking to Radzi Chinyanganya.

"It means the world to me, especially coming back to NXT UK in Cardiff, which is a big opportunity for me," Nox said. "I'm in the venue where I used to watch my childhood heroes like Molly Holly and Kane wrestle, now I'm in the same building that they used to be in. It's mind-blowing to me, it's something I can only dram of. This is my WrestleMania as far as I'm concerned."

Nox was also asked how she feels following the knee injury she recently returned from. She said, "I feel incredible. I'm faster, I'm stronger, I'm shinier, baby. I'm ready to do this, I'm ready to take on the world."

- WWE RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman turns 54 years old today.

- WWE Hall of Famer and AEW announcer Jim Ross took to Twitter this week and responded to a clip of the Stone Cold Stunner that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin delivered to WWE United States Champion AJ Styles on Monday's RAW from Madison Square Garden. JR said something was missing from the big moment, likely his trademark call.

He wrote, "Something is missing, in my humble opinion."

