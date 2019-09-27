There has been a lot of talk about top Japanese wrestler Jiro Kuroshio signing with WWE soon.

Word is that Kuroshio will likely begin with the WWE NXT brand, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Kuroshio recently revealed in an interview that he would be leaving Japan to move to the United States.

Kuroshio worked the WWE tryouts in Shanghai, China back in July. As seen below, the NXT Twitter account tweeted a clip of Kuroshio at the tryouts, which featured WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom praising him.

WWE wrote, "Jiro "Ikemen" Kuroshio has the experience to be a @WWE Superstar and Coach @NXTMattBloom thinks his future is incredibly bright!"

WWE noted in their announcement on the Shanghai tryouts back in July that the eight-year veteran is a protégé of former WWE Cruiserweight & Tag Team Champion Tajiri. They also touted how he has faced top talents like Shinjiro Otani and former ECW Champion Masato Tanaka in his career. Kuroshio also held the Wrestle-1 Tag Team Titles with Tanaka.

Below is the video of Kuroshio and Bloom from earlier in the summer:

Jiro "Ikemen" Kuroshio has the experience to be a @WWE Superstar and Coach @NXTMattBloom thinks his future is incredibly bright! #NXT #WWEChina pic.twitter.com/7dKwLIattg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2019

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

