As seen above, John Cena appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier today.

Cena announced that he is now officially working with the FitOps organization, something he began several months ago. The group helps military veterans through fitness. Cena is calling on fans to donate to the organization, as he will be matching all donations made through Veterans Day on November 11, up to $1 million. Fans can donate at fitops.org.

WWE covered Cena's partnership with FitOps during tonight's RAW season premiere episode.

Above is video from Cena's appearance on Ellen, and below is WWE's announcement on Cena's campaign with FitOps, along with his Twitter post and their Instagram post on the partnership:

Cena announces pledge for veterans' charity John Cena has made his latest challenge – and it's to everyone. Cena appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Monday to call on others to donate to FitOps, pledging to match all donations from now through Veterans Day (Nov. 11) up to $1 million. You can donate now by visiting fitops.org. FitOps is a foundation that helps military veterans find stability, success and community through fitness. The organization helps veterans achieve personal trainer certification, creating a path in life after service. Cena just returned from London, where he was filming "Fast & Furious 9." The Cenation Leader has maintained his famously busy schedule, also starring in "Playing with Fire," set to release in November. His new children's book, "Elbow Grease vs. Motozilla," is also out next week. The 16-time World Champion also recently talked about the eponymously titled, recently released viral song "John Cena" by South African rapper Sho Madjozi. Cena even took on the John Cena dance challenge set to the song in impromptu fashion with a little help from show DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who taught him some moves.