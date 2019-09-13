WWE Superstar John Cena has been confirmed for the Suicide Squad film.

Director James Gunn took to Twitter today and announced Cena for the movie, along with more than 20 other actors, including Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Jai Courtney, and Margot Robbie. You can see the full list below.

Cena is expected to play DC Comics character Peacemaker, but that has not been confirmed. Margot and Courtney will be reprising their roles as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang from the 2016 movie.

Gunn's movie is the second Suicide Squad film, and he will serve as the writer and director.

This new Suicide Squad film with Cena is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on the movie.