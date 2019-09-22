- Above, Xavier Woods is joined by Ricochet to play some Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. Ricochet talked about movies he saw this year.

- John Cena will be a guest on Ellen on Monday, September 30. Cena guest hosted the show back in April.

- Yesterday, Karl Anderson teased the possible return of Talk'n Shop. Originally hosted by Anderson, Luke Gallows, and NJPW's Rocky Romero, the podcast ended a couple months before Gallows and Anderson headed to WWE in 2016.